WINNIPEG -- A 59-year-old man has died after drowning while boating on Hughes Lake.

Lynn Lake RCMP was called to the lake at around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 5, which is located on the Black Sturgeon First Nation.

Officers were told a boat had capsized. There were three people on the boat and a 59-year-old man was unconscious and was pulled from the water by the two other boat passengers, both 24-year-old men.

They were able to pull the man to the shore and medical assistance was provided until EMS arrived. EMS later pronounced the man dead.

Officers said life jackets were not used at the time of the boat capsizing and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

RCMP, along with the office of the chief medical examiner, is investigating.