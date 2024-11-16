WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man escapes Winnipeg home after robbery, suspects take off in stolen vehicle: police

    Winnipeg police shared this stock image of the victim's vehicle stolen in an armed robbery earlier this month. Uploaded Nov. 16, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police shared this stock image of the victim's vehicle stolen in an armed robbery earlier this month. Uploaded Nov. 16, 2024. (Winnipeg Police Service)
    Winnipeg police are searching for suspects, as well as a stolen vehicle, involved in an armed robbery earlier this month.

    According to police, the incident took place around midnight on Nov. 4. They said a 20-year-old man was meeting up with a woman he had been talking to on social media in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

    When he arrived, police allege the victim was surrounded by a group of unknown men armed with a gun and baseball bats. They also said he was “Tied up, assaulted and had his personal belongings stolen,” which included his vehicle and car keys.

    Police said the 20-year-old was able to escape and run away while the suspects were in another room. He safely reported the incident, and even though he was injured, he didn’t ask for medical attention.

    Police have not been able to track down the vehicle or the firearm.

    The victim’s car is a 2011 blue Chevy Cruze LT Turbo with licence plate LJS 195. It has a spare tire on the rear passenger side, a dented driver side door and tinted windows.

    Police are asking the public to call 911 and avoid approaching the car if they see it.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

