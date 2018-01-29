

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested in a series of armed robberies in the city over the past two months.

Police say a suspect wearing a disguise and armed with either a gun or large knife held up 10 businesses between November 2nd and December 9th.

They say the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, but no one was hurt.

Bryan Scott Wiebe was arrested last Friday night on more than 60 charges, including 10 counts each of disguise with intent and possessing a weapon and five counts of robbery.