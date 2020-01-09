WINNIPEG -- A 39-year-old man is facing a list of charges after an alleged drive-by shooting in the community of Roseau Rapids Man., Thursday afternoon.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers were called to a home in the community at 4 p.m., for reports of shots being fired at the home.

Officers were told a grey SUV had driven into the driveway and fired two rounds into the home.

The person who reported the incident told police there were three people home at the time, but no one was injured.

Once officers arrived they were able to find the vehicle a few houses away, and set up a road block around there area, with the assistance of Morris RCMP and Altona police.

Police said the suspect came out of the house with a woman, got into the SUV and drove towards police.

Officers were able to pull the driver over and both people got of the car and were arrested.

Police said the suspect resisted police at first, but was quickly handcuffed. Police also found a high powered rifle and ammunition.

Conrad James Nelson,39, is in custody and faces two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon contrary to an order and two counts of failing to surrender authorization.

Police said the woman who was also arrested was released with no charges.