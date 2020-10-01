WINNIPEG -- A 30-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly fatally stabbed a dog outside of a home.

Island Lake RCMP was called to a home on Garden Hill First Nation on Sept. 28 at approximately 12:55 p.m.

A man who lived nearby had allegedly walked up to the home and stabbed a dog with a knife, and then assaulted a woman who went outside to confront him.

RCMP said the dog died of its injuries, but the woman did not require medical attention.

Officers were able to locate the man and arrest him.

The suspect, who is from Garden Hill First Nation, is facing charges of cruelty to animals, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges have not been proven in court. The man is scheduled to appear in court on December 16.

RCMP continues to investigate.