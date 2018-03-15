

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have arrested a 60-year-old man after receiving a report of threats to burn down a property near Deacons Corner.

Police said they were called to the property by the man's common-law partner, 32, who was at another residence and alleged there were multiple firearms inside.

The RCMP said once they arrived, the man immediately exited and surrendered.

Officers also said numerous firearms were located.

RCMP said the suspect remains in police custody and will face numerous charges for firearms offenses, as well as uttering threats and arson. Police said there were no injuries reported and the investigation is continuing.