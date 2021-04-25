WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man following a crash involving a stolen vehicle Saturday night.

Just before 9:45 p.m., police were called to Henderson Highway and Kimberly Avenue for reports of a crash.

Investigators learned a vehicle was seen travelling at a high rate of speed and crashed into another car.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was impaired and learned after the crash that the vehicle was also stolen.

Police said the vehicle was stolen between April 20 and 21 from the Minto neighbourhood.

The driver was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries. The other driver didn't need to go to hospital.

Berens River, 32, has been charged with operating a conveyance while impaired to any degree by BAC or drug or a combination of both, dangerous operation of a conveyance and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said he was later released on an appearance notice.

The charges against River have not been proven in court.