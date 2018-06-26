

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said charges have been laid after officers found a suspect they had been chasing hiding on a roof and seized drugs, cash and two cans of bear spray.

The chase began Monday at around 6:40 p.m., when police spotted what looked like a drug transaction involving a man on a bicycle in the area of Powers Street and Magnus Avenue.

Police said the suspect ran away and was chased to the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue, where he was found on the rooftop of a garage.

Police said the man was removed from the roof and allege the man resisted officers while taken into police custody.

Officers seized 7.34 grams of meth, as well as a handful of Xanax and Percocet pills, $120 in cash, two cans of bear spray, packaging materials and a scale.

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with a number of offenses, including possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order.