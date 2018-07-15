

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





RCMP responded to a fatal stabbing at a home in the 100 block of 9th Street SW in Dauphinearly Saturday morning.

Officers found a body of a 32-year-old man at the home.

Police arrested 29-year-old, Reginald Morrisseau from Fishing Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan who was at the scene. He has been charged with manslaughter andwas taken in custody.

Morrisseau is scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on Monday.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the death.