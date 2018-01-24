Featured
Man found dead at Lancing Court Apartments
Officers were called to the area around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Ryan Harding/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 9:25AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 12:04PM CST
Winnipeg police say a man was found dead at the Lancing Court Apartments in the 200 block of Booth Drive early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area around 2 a.m.
The front of the apartment building was taped off with some officers inside the building.
Nobody was evacuated and no streets were blocked off.
Police said they are viewing the incident as an accidental death.