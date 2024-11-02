Man found dead in Swan River park a homicide: RCMP

Swan River RCMP are turning to the public for help in a homicide investigation involving the death of a man from Brandon, Man.

According to police, officers were called to an unresponsive man in Legion Park around 11 p.m. Friday.

RCMP said the 21-year-old victim had “obvious” injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swan River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.