WINNIPEG -- Police are asking for any information involving the death of a man in the William Whyte area.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue on May 20 just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, a man was found dead inside.

Police said a post-mortem was performed and it was it determined homicide was the cause of death.

Police have identified the man as Trevor Clayton Dorion, 33, from Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating and if anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.