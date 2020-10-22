WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Oct. 13.

Police said around 9:25 a.m., officers went to a residential suite in a building in the 800 block of Main Street after a man was found dead.

Officers believe the man was assaulted the night before in the William Whyte area, and later died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Denzel Allan Anthony Constant, 24.

The homicide unit is investigating and ask anything with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.