Man found dead inside hotel, 17-year-old arrested: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have a 17-year-old male in custody after a man was found dead in a hotel on Friday.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West around 11 a.m. for a wellbeing check for an injured man.

When police arrived, a 33-year-old man was found dead inside one of the suites.

He has been identified as Belton Mason, from St. Theresa Point, Man.

The homicide unit took over the investigation and police arrested a 17-year-old male, also from St. Theresa Point.

He has been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.