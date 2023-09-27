Man found dead on northern Manitoba highway: RCMP

Police are looking for information after a man was found dead on a northern Manitoba highway.

RCMP say they received a report about a possible hit-and-run on Highway 6 about 10 kilometres south of Wabowden, Man. early Tuesday morning.

According to Mounties, a semi-truck driver came across debris on the roadway along with a possible body.

Officers arrived on scene and found a body in a ditch.

Police believe the person was walking along the highway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old man originally from Manto Sipi Cree Nation.

RCMP say their investigation found the man was travelling north on Highway 6 in a vehicle with four other people when he was dropped off on the side of the road south of Wabowden between two and three a.m. Police believe the collision happened shortly after.

Mounties are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Wabowden RCMP at 204-689-2685 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website