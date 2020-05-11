WINNIPEG -- RCMP is investigating after a man was found dead on a road in the community of Cormorant, Man.

On Monday morning around 2:45 a.m. officers from the Opaskwayak RCMP received a report of an injured man on the roadway in Cormorant, a community about 80 kilometres from The Pas.

When RCMP and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene they found a 26-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP is calling the death a homicide.

Opaskwayak RCMP, Major Crimes Services, and the Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the death.