Man found stabbed on sidewalk in Winnipeg's West End
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 7:01AM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:07PM CST
Officers tweeted the westbound curb lane on Ellice Avenue from Young to Furby Street is closed.(Source: Gary Robson/CTV Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating after a man was stabbed in the city’s West End early Thursday morning.
Just before 3:20 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Ellice Avenue after two people found a man on the sidewalk who had been stabbed.
Upon arrival at the scene, police began to medically treat the 36-year-old man, including using a tourniquet.
The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.