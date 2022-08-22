Man found with severe injuries in North End parking lot: police

The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was found with severe injuries in a North End parking lot early on Monday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, officers went to the 800 block of Main Street for a well-being check.

When police got to the scene, they found a severely injured man in a parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.