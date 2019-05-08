

RCMP said a two-car collision in the R.M. of Springfield, Man., on Wednesday resulted in a man being trapped by his SUV.

Oakbank RCMP responded to the crash at 10:55 a.m.

Following the initial investigation, police said a black 2016 Dodge Ram was driving westbound on Provincial Road 213 when it collided with a red 2011 Ford Escape driving southbound on Provincial Road 206. The Ford Escape rolled off the road and trapped a 44-year-old man inside. Using specialized equipment, the R.M. of Springfield Fire Department was able to bring him to safety. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two people in the Dodge Ram, a 22-year-old man and 18-year-old man, have minor injuries.

RCMP believe speed played a role in the collision.

The investigation continues.