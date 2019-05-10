

CTV Winnipeg





A 33-year-old is in custody after police allege a man had an axe held against his throat at the Osborne Rapid Transit Station on Thursday.

The victim was reportedly able to force the weapon away from his throat, but did cut his hand in the process.

Officers say a woman was also chased and threatened with an axe.

Police went to the transit station around 5:40 p.m. following a report of the incident and found the suspect near Jessie Avenue and Pembina Highway. After a short chase he was arrested.

Steven Andrew Beaulieu, 33, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

He’s in custody.