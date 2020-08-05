WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers gifted a 23-year-old man a $731 ticket on his birthday after he was found going well over the speed limit.

On Tuesday night, Mounties tweeted an image of the ticket, which shows the incident took place on Aug. 1 near the R.M. of North Cypress-Langford. The ticket also shows Aug. 1 is the driver’s birthday.

In the tweet, police noted the driver was going 52 kilometres over the speed limit, with the ticket showing he was going 162 km/h when the limit was 110 km/h.

Police blurred out most of the information that could indicate the man’s identity, such as his name, height and licence plate number.