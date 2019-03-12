

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a man flown to a hospital in Winnipeg after being hit by a pickup truck near Flin Flon, Man., is now in stable condition.

Police said the man was initially taken to hospital in critical condition after the incident Monday night.

At around 9:45 p.m. officers were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on Highway 10, just south of the community.

RCMP said investigators believe the pickup truck, driven by a 59-year-old man from Schist Lake, Man., was heading south on the highway when it hit a man from Sherridon, Man., who was lying on the road.

The man hit, 35, was initially taken to hospital in critical condition before being flown south.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and a forensic collision reconstructionist with the force is assisting members based in Flin Flon.