WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating an assault Friday morning on Main Street.

Police blocked off the southbound curb lane in the underpass near Higgins Avenue, after responding to the area at 2:45 a.m.

An injured male was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.