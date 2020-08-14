Advertisement
Man hospitalized after Main Street assault
CTV News Winnipeg Published Friday, August 14, 2020 6:46AM CST Last Updated Friday, August 14, 2020 4:35PM CST
A police cruiser monitors the scene of an investigation on Main Street, Friday morning. (Image: Kenneth Gabel / CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating an assault Friday morning on Main Street.
Police blocked off the southbound curb lane in the underpass near Higgins Avenue, after responding to the area at 2:45 a.m.
An injured male was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.