WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital in critical condition following an assault on Sherbrook Street.

Police were called to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, a man was found on the road suffering from a serious injury.

Police said Wednesday afternoon the victim is now in stable condition.

As a result of the incident, the northbound lanes of Sargent Avenue were closed, and Sherbrook Street was also closed between Sargent and Cumberland Avenue.

The streets have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.