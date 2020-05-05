Man hospitalized following stabbing Monday night: Winnipeg police
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 5:23AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 9:30AM CST
Police said the incident took place on Higgins Avenue. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A male was stabbed Monday night in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
The incident took place in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue. Officers say a male was stabbed in the back around 10:40 p.m.
The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.