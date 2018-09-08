

CTV Winnipeg





One man was taken to hospital after he tried to stop someone from driving off with his vehicle, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

On Friday around 3:15 p.m. police said they went to a business by Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue due to a report of an incident that involved a vehicle.

A man, whose vehicle had been stolen earlier in the week from the Rossmere area, came across his stolen car. Officers said when he tried to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle, he was dragged and hurt. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle was later found by police. No arrests have been made.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-783-TIPS (8477).