

CTV News Winnipeg





A man serving an eight-year sentence for manslaughter escaped Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday, said The Correctional Service of Canada

Ringo Carpenter, 28, was unaccounted for at the 7:30 a.m. count in a minimum security unit of the prison, located 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg, the government agency said in a Facebook post.

The Stonewall detachment of the RCMP and Winnipeg police were immediately contacted, it said.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Carpenter stands five foot five and weighs 141 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo showing the outline of a naked woman on his right upper arm.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Carpenter is asked to contact police.