A woman is dead and two men injured after RCMP were called to a burning home in Thicket Portage.

Police said a man who was in a relationship with the woman who died has been charged in connection with the incident.

It happened on Thursday, March 2 at 7:32 p.m. RCMP said they were initially called to an assault, and learned of the fire on the way.

Two men and a 21-year-old woman were found hurt inside the home, and the woman was pronounced dead at a nursing station.

Police said a 22-year-old man from the community was hurt while trying to rescue people from the burning home, and was treated at the scene and released.

A 23-year-old who lived at the home, Travis Monroe, was also treated for injuries, but then arrested and charged with manslaughter, arson with disregard for human life, assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault. He remains in police custody.

The Mounties said the fire is considered suspicious, and the Officer of the Fire Commission is working with police on the investigation.