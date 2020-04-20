WINNIPEG -- A man in his 60s is in hospital in critical condition following an ATV crash on Peguis First Nation.

Fisher Branch RCMP was called around 11:05 p.m. on April 18 for reports of an off-road crash on East Road on the First Nation.

Officers determined a 62-year-old man, who is from Peguis, was riding an ATV when he entered the ditch and rolled. RCMP said the man was thrown from the ATV, adding he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

RCMP believe visibility was a factor in the crash. Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.