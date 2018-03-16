

Renee Rodgers





Police say a male pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition Friday after he was struck by a vehicle.

It happened just before 6 o'clock on Higgins Avenue at Argyle Street.

Police tape surrounded the scene and within it a pile of clothes could be seen lying on the road behind a parked semi-truck.

Higgins at Waterfront Drive and Argyle was closed to traffic.

No word on when it is expected to reopen.