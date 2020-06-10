WINNIPEG -- A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition following an assault on Sherbrook Street.

Police were called to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, a man was found on the road suffering from a serious injury.

As a result of the incident, the northbound lanes of Sargent Avenue have been closed. Sherbrook is also closed between Sargent and Cumberland Avenue.

Details on the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. More details to come.