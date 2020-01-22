Man in critical condition following collision near Winnipeg high school
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 7:31AM CST
Police said they were called the incident just before 6:30 a.m. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate on Wednesday.
Winnipeg police officers received a call about the collision just before 6:30 a.m. The crash, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, happened in the area of Ness Avenue and Harcourt Street.
Ness Avenue is closed in both directions between Moray and Harcourt Streets as the incident is investigated.