Man in critical condition following pedestrian-vehicle crash
Southbound Osborne at Morley Avenue, and northbound Osborne at Bartlett Avenue are closed. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 3:11PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 11:08AM CST
Police said a man has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Officers received a call about the crash in the Osborne Street and Morley Avenue area around 3 p.m.
As of Thursday, police said the man is still in hospital.
The traffic division is investigating. Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information is asked to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.