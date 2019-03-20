

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a man has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Officers received a call about the crash in the Osborne Street and Morley Avenue area around 3 p.m.

As of Thursday, police said the man is still in hospital.

The traffic division is investigating. Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information is asked to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.