WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital in critical condition on Wednesday following a stabbing in the city’s West End.

Winnipeg police were called to the incident in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police have two adult suspects in custody.

Images from the scene show two police cars in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue, as well as police tape surrounding the building.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.

Source: Tara Lopez/CTV News