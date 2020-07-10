WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a man is in custody after responding to a firearm-related call on Friday morning.

Officers said around 7:15 a.m., general patrol members, the tactical support team, and the K9 unit went to a home in the 700 block Selkirk Avenue for a report of a male with a gun.

Close to 11 a.m., the male was brought into custody. No one was hurt.

Selkirk Avenue from Parr to Arlington Streets was closed during the investigation.

Police are clearing the area and all roads have reopened.

More information is expected to be released by police on Friday.

This is a developing story, more details to come.