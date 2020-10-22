WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP says a man in his 70s is dead and another man in his 60s is in hospital, after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer.

The crash happened around 1:35 on Wednesday at the intersection of Road 35 N and Road 20 W, about seven kilometres east of Carman in the RM of Dufferin.

RCMP said a semi-trailer, being driven by a 60-year-old man from the RM of Dufferin, was heading north when it entered the intersection and collided with a pick-up truck which had been going west.

The driver of the pick-up, a 76-year-old man from the RM of Dufferin, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP do not believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.

Pembina Valley RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating the crash.