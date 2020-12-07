WINNIPEG -- A man is in hospital in stable condition after a crash on Main Street Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Main Street around at 12:55 p.m. for reports that a vehicle had crashed into a building in the area.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police believe the crash happened because of a medical event.

Several emergency vehicles attended the scene and the vehicle was badly damaged, including the driver’s side door.

A couple of light posts and signs were also knocked down during the crash.

Crews taped off the area while they were on the scene.