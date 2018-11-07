

CTV Winnipeg





A man is in hospital after being shot Tuesday evening near Redwood Avenue and Salter Street, Winnipeg police said Wednesday.

The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

He told investigators he was walking in the area and had conversed with another male before being shot in the upper body. He said a male and a female took off and police said they were unable to find them.

No arrests have been made, and police said it’s not yet known if the victim knew the suspects.