WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating an assault on Sargent Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue just before 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an injured male who has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in the hospital at this time.

Police said Sargent Avenue is closed from Toronto to Beverley Streets. Both directions are closed.

This is a developing story, more details to come.