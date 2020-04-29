WINNIPEG -- Thompson RCMP along with Forensic Identification Services are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

On April 28, at 9:30 p.m., Thompson RCMP responded to a call that a man had been injured along Princeton Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition but he has since been upgraded to stable.

RCMP said they were told by witnesses that three people were seen running from the scene to a nearby home.

RCMP and a police service dog went to the home and arrested three male teens.

The teens, who are aged 16, 15, and 14, are all in police custody and will all be charged with aggravated assault.

The charges against the three have not been proven in court.

Anyone else who witnessed the incident or might have information is asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.