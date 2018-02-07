

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances that led to a 40-year-old man being injured during an arrest by Winnipeg police.

On Feb. 2, the IIU said they were told by the WPS that officers had responded to a call regarding a man armed with weapons on Sherbrook Street.

The man refused to drop his weapons and a confrontation ensued that involved force. The man was taken to hospital with a possible fractured vertebra.

The investigation is ongoing. The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether they occur on or off duty.