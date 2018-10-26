A man taken down by the Winnipeg Police Service using “less lethal force” Thursday night outside a Pembina Highway beer vendor has been charged in connection with multiple incidents allegedly linked to methamphetamine.

Police were called to the Bottle Stop on Plaza Drive around 3:40 p.m. after a man armed with knives locked himself inside the beer vendor. Three employees working at the time were able to get out of the building safely.

Around 7:20 p.m., following a more than three hour standoff, police fired less lethal weapons at a man outside the beer vendor and took him into custody.

“We believe that the incident is related to the use of methamphetamine,” said Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray.

The man was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons but has since been medically cleared, officers said Friday.

Investigators believe the man was involved in several other incidents that occurred throughout the day.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning officers said a man fuelled up a vehicle at a gas station in the 1300 block of McPhillips Street, grabbed items from the store and demanded an employee give him money before he left the gas station.

Then, at around 2:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon, police said a restaurant in the 3300 block of Portage Avenue was robbed and a man left the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Twenty-five minutes later, officers responding to the restaurant robbery saw a suspect driving a station wagon in the area of Portage Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard. A short chase ensued but when the suspect began driving erratically officers ended the pursuit.

Around 3:10 p.m. officers said a 61-year-old driver of a truck stopped in traffic on Marion Street was carjacked by a suspect who held the driver at knifepoint.

“That’s three robberies including a carjacking at knifepoint,” said Murray. “You’ve got an individual who was driving very erratically, it’s been described to me as going through stop signs, doing anything to get away. At one point they drove over a pedestrian sidewalk near the Forks, they drove over yards – not during the pursuit but just in between these incidents.

“This is an individual that was desperate to get away.”

Police said it was a dangerous situation which ended with no major injuries.

“I think the incident just speaks to the training of our officers,” said Murray. “We train very hard to deal with situations like this and other situations. We learn to be patient when we can.”

Alexander Jovanovich, 33, has been charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of possession of a weapon, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is being held in custody.