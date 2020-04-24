WINNIPEG -- One person has been arrested after a man was jumping roof to roof in the Lord Roberts area while armed with machetes, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers were called to the incident in the 500 block of Kylemore around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, April 24. Police allege the man was armed with two machetes.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order and four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

None of these charges have been tested in court.