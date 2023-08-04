Man killed after being hit by car on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
A 43-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Lake St. Martin First Nation on Wednesday.
The investigation began around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday when the Manitoba RCMP received a report of crash involving a pedestrian on Memorial Crescent.
Police said a 43-year-old man was found dead at the scene, and the vehicle was found in a nearby ditch.
Officers identified the driver, who was not hurt in the crash, as a 39-year-old woman from Lake St. Martin. Mounties found her at a nearby home and took her to the hospital for an unrelated medical matter.
The RCMP continues to investigate.
