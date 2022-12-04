Man killed after officer-involved shooting: WPS

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. James.

Winnipeg police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. during a traffic stop at the corner of Portage Avenue and Bourkevale Drive.

Details are not known at this point, however police say that during the incident one of the officers fired their gun, hitting the man sitting in the driver's seat. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Manitoba's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been notified and will be investigating.