Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan

One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP confirmed Wednesday morning that a man was fatally shot by officers in the area of Drovers Run in Niverville, and a woman was taken into custody. Investigators said a third person got away in a stolen vehicle, but was arrested in Saskatchewan Wednesday afternoon.

David Burling, 29, was arrested near Springside, Sask. along with an adult woman, RCMP said in an update released at 1:59 p.m.

Burling was believed to be driving a green 2016 Subaru CrossTrek with Manitoba plate LJB 238, however he was arrested while travelling in a silver vehicle.

“Saskatchewan RCMP continues to ask members of the public to call 310-RCMP if they see the Subaru,” the update read.

“Do not approach it.”

RCMP said the extensive search involved multiple detachments of both Saskatchewan and Manitoba RCMP, the Protection and Response Team from the province of Saskatchewan and CN Police.

Multiple RCMP officers surrounded a truck in the parking lot of a gas station and Tim Hortons restaurant Wednesday morning, and remained there for several hours.

Myron Dyck, the mayor of Niverville, said he doesn't know much else beyond what RCMP has shared, but added he was sad seeing the news Wednesday morning.

"My heart goes to both sides of the incident, to the emergency services side that deals with stressful situations like this, and also to the other side, both have families that they love and love them," said Dyck.

He said he is thankful for the RCMP and the work they do, as well as the people of Niverville for their understanding and patience during this incident.

Police cruiser rammed by stolen truck: Winnipeg police

A press conference from Winnipeg police provided some additional details about the events leading up to the shooting.

According to Const. Claude Chancy, police were told by RCMP that a black Ford F-350 was stolen from a community southwest of Winnipeg, and several “potentially armed” individuals were inside the vehicle. Police were told the truck was making its way to Winnipeg.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., a police vehicle saw the stolen vehicle near Ness Avenue and Linwood Street. Police asked for help from Air1, which tracked the vehicle. Police followed the truck for one hour, ending in a parking lot on College Crescent in Otterburne, Man.

Chancy said as police entered the parking lot, the cruiser was rammed by the truck, and officers discharged their firearms while engaging the suspects. The cruiser could be seen with apparent bullet holes Wednesday morning near Highway 59 and Highway 305.

The driver sped away, and the truck was tracked to a parking lot on Drovers Run in Niverville. The driver of the F350 got out of the truck and entered another vehicle, leaving the scene. The woman in the car tried to run away, but was arrested by RCMP.

A man who was a passenger in the truck was seen suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided emergency medical care before paramedics arrived; however, the man died from his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit is now investigating the incident.

-With files from CTV’s David Prisciak and Daniel Halmarson