Man killed following vehicle rollover near Letellier: Manitoba RCMP

A man has died after a vehicle lost control on a provincial road, ejecting two people from the vehicle.

Emerson RCMP said they were called at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 201, about one kilometre east of Letellier, Man.

Police said an investigation found a vehicle heading west with four people inside lost control and left the road where it went into the ditch and rolled.

A woman who was driving and a female passenger ran away from the scene, police said.

Two men, a 30-year-old and a 41-year-old, both from Roseau River First Nation, were ejected from the vehicle. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital in serious condition, where police said he remains.

Officers spoke with residents in the area who gave information as to who the driver was and where she could be found.

Police said the female passenger has not yet been identified.

With help from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, the 31-year-old driver was found at her home.

Police said she provided a lawful breath demand at 7:30 p.m. to which she blew a warning.

She was taken to hospital because it was believed she was hurt in the crash, police said.

Emerson RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist, as well as a criminal collision investigation team, continue to investigate.