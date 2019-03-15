

CTV Winnipeg





A crash between a car and a semi-truck and trailer has left a Winnipeg man dead, RCMP said Friday.

It happened Friday at around 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and Waverley Street.

Investigators believe a car heading west on the Perimeter rear-ended a semi-truck that had stopped for the traffic light at Waverley.

Police said the driver of the car, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, and it doesn’t appear he was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The driver of the semi-truck, 34, wasn’t hurt.

RCMP officers continue to investigate and said they are looking to determine if alcohol or speed played a role.