Man killed in off-road vehicle crash on Little Saskatchewan First Nation
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:59PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:01PM CST
RCMP are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man from Little Saskatchewan First Nation after a crash Wednesday morning.
Police said the man was alone in an off-road vehicle at the time.
Investigators believe he was headed north on Keewatin Road when he failed to navigate a turn and crashed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash is under investigation by the RCMP.