

CTV Winnipeg





A semi-truck rollover near Portage la Prairie has left one man dead, say RCMP.

Officials say they got a call around 1 a.m. Saturday about a rollover on Highway 1.

When they arrived, officers say they found an overturned semi in the median ditch just past the Portage la Prairie bridge by-pass.

The driver, a 67-year-old man from East St. Paul, was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

The truck was reportedly heading west and had just crossed the bridge when it went into the median ditch and rolled.

An investigation is ongoing.